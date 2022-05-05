Police searching for vehicle reported stolen in Keene

May 5—Keene police are looking for a vehicle that was reported stolen in the city on Tuesday, after the owner saw an unknown person driving it away, according to Lt. Steven Tenney.

Just after 10 that night, Kevin Reney said he started his car on Valley Street before going back into his apartment to grab a few things, Tenney said. From inside his apartment, Reney said he saw his 2007 gray Honda Accord being driven from his home toward South Lincoln Street, according to Tenney.

Reney brought the vehicle's key fob with him inside the apartment, Tenney said, meaning that once the vehicle is shut off, it won't be able to start again without the fob.

Keene police alerted neighboring towns, Tenney said. As of Thursday morning, the vehicle — which has New Hampshire plates reading 4967382 — was still missing and police had no suspects.

Police encourage people who may have information related to the incident to call Officer Timothy Richmond at 357-9813.

Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly.