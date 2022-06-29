Police searching for vehicle used in April deadly shooting in Fort Worth

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle they believed was used in the shooting that killed a 17-year-old in Fort Worth.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a maroon Honda Civic with a missing back bumper and fraudulent paper license plates.

#TakeALook - unsolved homicide - April 24, 2022. 12:12 a.m. 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd.

RT

Multiple shooters shot into a crowd at an after-prom party. 17-year-old Rashard Guinyard was struck & killed by gunfire. Another bystander was seriously wounded.



<1> pic.twitter.com/gycsrPc9eR — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 24, 2022

Rashard Guinyard, a senior at Crowley High School, was known for his athletic ability on the track field, but aside from that, he was impressive in the classroom, which helped him land a full-ride scholarship to Abilene Christian University in the fall. He loved his family, worked part-time to pay for his car and studied hard.

Police said Guinyard was killed and another person wounded when on April 24 just past midnight someone in the vehicle began shooting.

Police are asking anybody with information to call 817-392-4327.