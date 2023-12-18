Police searching for vehicle used to flee Washington County Family Dollar shooting scene

Police in Washington say one person is in custody after a shooting at a Family Dollar on Sunday, and they’re looking for the car that the shooting suspect may be in.

City of Washington Police Chief Dan Rush said officers responded to the Family Dollar on Highland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported shooting.

First responders found Nahzier Muhammad, 25, of Washington, shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his status is currently unknown.

Rush says the suspected shooter has only been identified as a Black male.

But, Rush says Ross Goldstone, 26, was arrested and is currently in jail on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.

Police are now searching for a gray Dodge Avenger with temporary Pennsylvania tag #4105206. This vehicle is owned by Goldstone and used by the shooter to flee the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Washington Criminal Investigations Section at (724) 223-4226. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Japanese steel company to purchase U.S. Steel for nearly $15B Daughter accused of conspiracy, 2 others charged in shooting death of Westmoreland County woman Man killed in fatal crash on Parkway East VIDEO: Almost 70 animals rescued from Armstrong County property, HARP caring for 30 dogs DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts