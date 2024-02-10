Police searching for vehicle after woman hit, killed at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after police say she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MPND), the incident took place at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Neely Meadows Apartments in the 600 block of Cheyenne Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation indicates that 32-year-old Caroline Conner of Nashville was arguing with a man and woman who were inside a white Mercury Sable sedan before the deadly incident occurred.

At some point during the argument, the Sable was driven to the back of the apartment complex, came back around to the front and struck Connor while traveling at high rate of speed.

Authorities reported Connor was on the hood of the car for a brief period until it made a left turn onto Cheyenne Boulevard.

Conner was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died, officials said.

The MNPD said they are now searching for the white Mercury Sable, which is believed to have damage to its hood and windshield.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, or the occupants inside, is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

