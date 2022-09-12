Police searching for vulnerable Kennewick woman who was missing overnight

Kennewick police are asking for help finding a vulnerable adult who disappeared Sunday night.

Carely Verduzco, 30, who has the mental capacity of a child, left home at 9 p.m. on Sunday. After she didn’t return after an hour, people became concerned and called police, Kennewick police posted on Facebook.

She’s missing from the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue.

While Verduzco has a tracking device on her, it hadn’t updated for about an hour. And when officers checked the last location listed, they couldn’t find her.

Verduzco is 4-foot-10 and 160 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and dark green pants.

This is the second time she has disappeared within a month. She walked away from home on Aug. 26.

Kennewick police are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact officers using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.