Police are searching for whoever fired 23 shots into the home of a Democratic Alabama lawmaker

In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, talks with Sen. Tammy Irons, D-Florence, left, as the Senate debates Senate Bill 2 during their session at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala.

A Democratic Alabama State Senator's home was shot 23 times on Thursday morning, WSFA reported.

Sen. Vivian Figures' home was vacant at the time of the shooting.

A police spokesperson said the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

Police are looking for whoever fired 23 shots into a vacant home belonging to Democratic Alabama State Senator Vivian Figures, WSFA reported.

The Mobile Police Department said no one was at the Toulminville home on Thursday at 5 a.m. when the shooting took place, the Associated Press reported.

"At five o'clock that morning, I heard shots ring out and I laid there for a few seconds but I didn't know whether if I jumped up quick, that a bullet or something may come through the window. I looked out of all the windows to see if I could see anybody walking around or driving but I didn't see nothing. Just heard the shots." a neighbor told WSFA.

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy told the AP the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

