Police searching for witnesses in Roseville deadly hit-and-run outside neighborhood

The Roseville Police Department is looking for a driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with a vehicle Monday before leaving the scene.

A 47-year-old man was struck on Vineyard Road and Brady Lane, outside of a residential neighborhood, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman with the Roseville Police Department.

Officers, who went to the scene about 9:15 p.m. after getting a call about a person laying in the road, said the man died at the scene.

Police were not able to find any witnesses who saw the hit-and-run, Ciampa said.

Those with information are encourage to call Roseville police at 916-774-5000.