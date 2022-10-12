Police searching for woman accused of stealing $300,000 in jewelry after hiding out in Liberty Lake consignment store

Oct. 12—From staff reports

Police in Liberty Lake say a woman stole some $300,000 in jewelry from a consignment store after hiding inside the business for hours and emerging after it closed.

The woman entered Consign Furniture and Jewelry, 21605 E. Country Vista Drive, at 5:08 p.m. Monday, but surveillance footage didn't show her approaching the jewelry display until around 8 p.m., police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

No additional details were immediately available, including where she hid.