Police searching for woman who allegedly stabbed man after a road rage incident in Newton

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man after a road rage incident in Newton Thursday night.

Troopers responded to Daly Rink on Nonantum Rd. around 9:20 p.m. for a report of an armed assault with a knife.

A male victim told police a woman got out of her car and stabbed him after a road rage incident

The man suffered a “superficial wound” and was taken to an area hospital.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

