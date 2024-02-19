UPDATE: Police search for woman after fight over endless shrimp has been identified

UPDATE @ 2.32 P.M. – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed, “Thanks to your tips this person has been identified.” No further information has been released at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a woman after she reportedly got into an altercation at a local restaurant.

Oklahoma City Police searching for woman after altercation over endless shrimp.

According to OKCPD, the woman, along with a man, entered a restaurant near Memorial and May where she got into an argument with restaurant staff.

She began smashing plates and became verbally aggressive after they told her that their policy does not really promise “endless shrimp” that customers could take home.

As one employee tried to call 911, the man hit the phone out of her hand, then the two left without paying their bill.

“The suspects had already left at the time police arrived, but they learned from employees there that there was a couple people inside. It became unruly, disgruntled over a policy over a food item there at the business.” said MSgt. Dillion Quirk with OKCPD.

Oklahoma City Police ask anyone with information regarding her identity or the case to contact OKC Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a cash reward may be available.

