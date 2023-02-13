Police searching for woman who hit, caused $12K of damage to ambulance at West GA hospital
LaGrange police are searching for a woman they said was involved in a hit-and-run wreck at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.
Investigators said the woman caused $12,000 in damage to an ambulance after following it to the hospital on Feb. 2.
Police released photos Monday of the woman and the car she was driving. Officers said the car will have rear-end damage from the wreck including broken taillights and reverse lights.
Investigators believe the car is either a Ford or a Lincoln sedan.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
