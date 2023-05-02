Police searching for woman after homicide in McKeesport

Allegheny County police are searching for a woman after a man was found dead in McKeesport Monday night.

According to a news release, police are looking to speak with Lindsey Jackson, 37, concerning the homicide that happened in an apartment along Evans Avenue.

Police said Jackson and the victim are acquaintances and that she was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Once police arrived on scene, they were informed that a female left the apartment just before they got there.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

