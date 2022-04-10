Police searching for woman who might have been abducted, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced a City Watch Alert for a woman who might have been abducted.

Officials said Mya Greenwood was last seen in the area of Winchester Road and Millbranch on April 7.

According to MPD, Greenwood has been in contact with family members via Facebook Messenger and Facetime and said that on April 7 she was abducted while coming out of the store in the area of Winchester and Millbranch.

She also said her abductors have threatened to kill her, police said.

Greenwood may be located in an abandoned barn-style building.

According to police, she is diagnosed with a mental condition and is currently not on her medication.

If you see her, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

