Police searching for woman missing more than a month in Chesapeake

Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman missing more than a month in Chesapeake.

Jessica Cahill, 43, has not been heard from since Oct. 16. She’s described as 5-foot-3 and 167 pounds, according to authorities.

Cahill has a heart condition and may not be on her medication, police said.

Officials say she’s known to frequent hotels on Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake but she may also be somewhere in Suffolk.

Anyone who knows the location of this individual contact the Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161, or Detective Steve Weir at 757-382-6251.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com