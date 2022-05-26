Police searching for woman they say pulled out a machete at metro Atlanta Home Depot

A woman is accused of pulling out a machete on someone at Home Depot. Police need your help to identify her.

The aggravated assault occurred May 13 at the Home Depot on 103 Pavilion Parkway in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Police said the woman made verbal threats of bodily harm and also pulled out a machete on someone at the store.

Fayetteville police posted surveillance videos of the woman they are looking for. She is wanted for aggravated assault.

If you have any information or are able to identify the suspect, you’re asked to contact Detective Sydney Moore at (770) 719- 4224 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

