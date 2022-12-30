Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days

Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days.

Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 15, police say Fareaux walked into a Trust Bank on Pleasant Hill Road and gave the teller a note demanding cash. She left with more than $2,000 from that bank.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives said Fareaux was last seen wearing a long black wig, a gray t-shirt over a long black shirt, black pants, black shoes and green socks. Police said she could be driving a red or maroon 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on Fareaux’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.