Police: Seattle police car strikes child running across street

A Seattle police car hit a child that darted out between parked cars on Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

At about 1:01 p.m. on July 13, an officer was responding to a 911 call when a child darted out between parked cars and into the vehicle’s path.

The incident report did not include the exact location of the incident.

The officer’s car was mid-block when the collision occurred, according to police.

The child was hit on the left side of her leg by the front portion of the car’s push bar, which knocked her to the ground.

The Seattle Fire Department evaluated the girl and determined no treatment was necessary.

The girl’s mother was at the scene and witnessed the incident.