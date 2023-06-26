Police make second arrest, charge daughter in Lourdes Ramos Baez's killing in Dover

The daughter of Lourdes Ramos Baez was arrested Friday in connection with killing her 67-year-old mother in her Dover home earlier this month, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Johana Ramos, 31, of the first block of South Main Street in Dover, has been charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, a news release states.

Ramos is the second person to be charged. Her 42-year-old husband, William Emilio Torres Gautier, was arrested earlier this month.

Police allege that Ramos "participated in the act and assisted Gautier with duct taping the victims head and face," the release states.

Officers responded to the first block of South Main Street on June 6 when a neighbor reported that a woman at the home had asked her to call police.

Officers met with Torres Gautier, his wife and two small children in the back of the residence, according to a news release and affidavit of probable cause filed earlier this month. Police allege Torres Gautier became verbally aggressive, demanding that they leave the property.

The wife, who was standing behind Torres Gautier, mouthed the words "help me," the affidavit states.

Police allege Torres Gautier pushed a section of fence at the officers, injuring one of them. He was taken into custody while fighting with them.

Officers entered the home after Ramos asked police to check on her mother. That's when police found Lourdes Ramos Baez deceased in a bed.

Police described a gruesome scene inside the home. Lourdes Ramos Baez's body was found lying face down underneath a pile of clothing and other items. Duct tape covered her eyes and face, and coat hangers were wrapped around her neck. Her arms were bound behind her back, and she was stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors, the affidavit states. A white substance, which appeared to be salt, was poured over her body.

Torres Gautier has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, terroristic threats, abuse of corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The husband and wife are being held in York County Prison without bail.

