Police make second arrest in connection to February murder of Hartford woman

The Hartford Police Department made a second arrest in a February murder case that left 21-year-old Allison McCoy dead and another critically injured.

Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Vernon is charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He is in custody for an unrelated charge, Hartford Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said Thursday.

Hartford police were called to 16 Evergreen Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 on reports of an injured person needing medical attention. Police found McCory with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead and the second victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police previously arrested Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford and charged him with murder, assault and gun charges in June.

McCray is being held on a $2 million bond, according to police.