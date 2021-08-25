Police make second arrest in Danbury mall fight during which girl was shot

Police have arrested a second person, an 18-year-old, in connection with a brawl at the Danbury Fair Mall this month during which a teenaged girl was shot.

Derek Sotelo of Danbury wielded a hammer during a confrontation between two groups in the mall Aug. 11 and is not accused of shooting the girl, police said Wednesday. Sotelo was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault; first-degree reckless endangerment; inciting a riot; risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

Police said a 14-year-old boy is responsible for shooting the 15-year-old girl in the upper chest , leading to the mall’s temporary shutdown. He was arrested within a week of the shooting; the girl is expected to recover.

The 15-year-old was a part of a group of at least eight teens who were involved in an altercation with another group about 7 p.m. near the entrance of Macy’s.

According to police, Sotelo was part of the group that arrived at the mall intending to confront the group that included the 14-year-old boy. Surveillance video showed that Sotelo “presented the hammer as a weapon during the incident.”

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Det. Paul Carroccio at 203-797-2169 or p.carroccio@danbury-ct.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the tips line at 203-790-8477 (TIPS

