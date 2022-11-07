Police: Second confirmed Trinity County shooting death Monday

Update at 21:40 p.m.

A second person has been confirmed killed in a series of shootings in Trinity County on Monday.

A person was fatally shot on Main Street shortly after 9 a.m. near the Nugget Restaurant, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second person was shot at a home south of Trinity Center about a half hour later, the CHP said.

After a vehicle chase down Highway 3 the suspect was barricaded in a residence on Forest Avenue in Weaverville shortly before 11 a.m., the CHP said.

Update at 2 p.m.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has issued a "shelter-in-place" order for residents in the area of Forest Avenue, South Miner Street, North Miner Street, Upper Mine Road after the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in a home on Forest Avenue.

Robbi White, a public information officer with the sheriff's office, said she could not provide any information about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested or killed.

White also said she did not know when there would be any public statements from the sheriff's office about the incident

Update at 10:45 a.m.

After chasing a shooting suspect in a vehicle down Highway 3 from Trinity Center to Weaverville, the person has reportedly left the vehicle and was barricaded inside a home on Forest Avenue, according to emergency scanner reports.

Original story

One person has been killed in a shooting Monday morning at a home north of Weaverville, according to law enforcement and fire officials.

Trinity County sheriff's officials and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials were called after 9:30 a.m. to a home on Millview Road off Highway 3 and south of Trinity Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

One person was reported dead at the home, and the suspect left the area in a vehicle, according to scanner traffic, from the sheriff's office and Cal Fire. At least one other person was in the house during the shooting, according to scanner reports.

Story continues

The Shasta County SWAT Team was called to the house where the shooting occurred.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, but the suspect in the case reportedly drove away on Highway 3 from the shooting scene, according to scanner reports

Check back for updates to this story.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police: Second confirmed Trinity County shooting death Monday