Police: Security guard for New Haven Board of Education fired shot at boy who allegedly broke into his car

A security guard for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested and charged with attempted assault after he fired a gunshot at a 14-year-old boy who allegedly broke into his car, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Police responded to Hallock Ave. around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunfire. Responding officers found a man who was armed in front of his home and a 14-year-old boy that the man had detained, police said.

The man, identified as Tiquentes Graybrown, told officers that neighbors told him two kids were inside his car. He went outside to yell at the kids, who then ran off. Graybrown said he then chased after the minors, according to police.

One of the juveniles split off across the park toward Howard Avenue and the other jumped behind a fence at a home on 6th Street. Graybrown said he confronted the boy in the house’s yard and told him to stop running. The boy reportedly reached into his pocket during the exchange and Graybrown took out his gun and fired a gunshot, according to police.

The teen was not hit by the bullet. He put his hands up and Graybrown searched him, finding a baby monitor that was in his car, according to police.

Officers found the rear driver’s side window of Graybrown’s vehicle was broken and the steering column was damaged during their investigation, police said.

Graybrown has a valid pistol permit, according to police. He was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The minor was issued a summons for criminal attempt to commit second-degree larceny.