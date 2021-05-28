Police: Security video shows man shoot wife in neck through vehicle window

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·3 min read

May 28—PORT CARBON — An Ashland man was committed to prison without bail, charged with shooting his wife in the neck with a handgun while she sat in a vehicle in Port Carbon about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A nearby security camera captured the shooting, police said.

State police Trooper Joshua Knepp of the Schuylkill Haven station charged Curtis Lamour Branch, 38, of 416 Centre St., Floor 3, with one count each of attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the third degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, possessing instruments of crime and possession of firearms prohibited, along with two counts of aggravated assault.

Branch was arraigned late Wednesday by on-call Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, who denied bail and ordered him remanded to Schuylkill County Prison.

In denying bail, Plachko said he had to take into consideration that Branch has addresses and a criminal record in another state and a history of domestic violence.

The judge said he considers Branch a flight risk and threat to the victim and the community at large.

Knepp said that around 1:15 p.m., Cynthia Salvador-Branch drove to the Port Carbon police station and reported to police Officer Joseph Murton and Schuylkill County Domestic Relations Officer Robert Phillips that she was fighting with "Curtis" and that he shot her in the neck. The woman was treated by Schuylkill EMS and flown to the trauma center at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for further treatment. She was reported in stable condition.

Although Branch has an Ashland address, police said they often see him at his wife's residence at 325 Coal St.

Murton is familiar with Salvador-Branch and knew her husband from previous interactions. He went to the vicinity of the shooting, found Branch and took him into custody, Knepp said.

The trooper conducted a neighborhood canvass and viewed footage from a home security camera at 323 Coal St. that showed Salvador-Branch run from the house and get into a Dodge Journey, followed by Branch holding what appeared to be a handgun.

The video also shows Branch standing at the driver's side of the vehicle and firing at least one shot into the side window, shattering it, Knepp said. After the shooting, the video shows Branch walking away. About two or three minutes later, the video shows Branch returning to the area and the vehicle driving away slowly.

A search warrant executed at 325 Coal St. discovered a black Taurus 9 mm handgun registered to Salvador-Branch and a spent 9 mm shell casing in the middle of the street where the vehicle was at the time of the shooting. The casing appeared to match the live rounds in the magazine of the Taurus, Knepp said.

He also said a criminal history check on Branch revealed that in February 2006 he was convicted of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in Kings County, New York, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Plachko scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1 p.m. June 4 in his Port Carbon courtroom.

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Journalist in Russia Says He Falsely Confessed After Electric Shock Torture

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via YoutubeCrimean journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko is languishing in a Russian prison after saying he was subjected to a series of grueling torture sessions.His crime? Working as a freelance contributor to the U.S.-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)—one of the news media organizations that has long been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side.RFE/RL, an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress, is the largest target on the Kremlin’s list of inconvenient sources of information. It provides independent coverage that drastically differs from that of state-controlled media, including covering anti-government protests, and has the biggest audience of any international media outlet operating in Russia. RFE/RL’s popularity and journalistic independence does not sit well with the Kremlin or the slew of its dedicated propagandists. Russian state media constantly represents the organization as a nefarious tool of U.S. intelligence agencies.Russian TV Circus: Biden Desperately ‘Begged’ for Putin TalksThe case of Vladyslav Yesypenko, who worked for the Ukrainian service of RFE/RL, falls squarely into the Kremlin’s agenda of eliminating independent media coverage that is not controlled by the Russian regime. In March, he was apprehended by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after covering an event honoring Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the city of Simferopol on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Yesypenko did not resist arrest, but was nonetheless thrown on the ground, face down, while his vehicle was searched. His wife, Ekaterina Yesypenko, believes that this was done in order to plant a grenade that was allegedly “found” in her husband’s vehicle. In a gut-wrenching video, she proclaimed her husband’s innocence and demanded his immediate release.During Yesypenko’s first closed-door court appearance, the journalist declared that he was beaten and tortured with electric shocks in order to procure a false confession, which he promptly refuted and requested to withdraw during the same hearing. Yesypenko reported that his jailers threatened to kill him and make his death appear as a suicide, unless he agreed to confess to the crimes he says he did not commit.After two days of torture, Yesypenko says was forced to say that he spied on behalf of Ukraine. Before he was allowed to see an attorney, Russian state TV journalists arrived to videotape the confession. Yesypenko was given a written text to read aloud and forced to answer questions in the way his jailers demanded. In addition to claims of “spying,” Yesypenko faces charges of illegally manufacturing firearms because of the grenade that he claims suddenly appeared in his car at the time of his apprehension. The reporter denies making or possessing such a device, and a fingerprint analysis failed to locate Yesypenko’s fingerprints on the weapon. If convicted on firearms charges, Yesypenko could remain in a Russian prison for up to six years; if convicted of espionage, he could face up to 20.The targeting of Yesypenko is only one of many ways the Kremlin is attempting to force RFE/RL out of Russia. The organization’s bank accounts have been frozen, and it faces oppressive fines by Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor in excess of $2.4 million, as a consequence of being labeled a “foreign agent” and refusing to comply with requirements for labeling its news content. Since October 2020, Roskomnadzor has ordered broadcasters designated as foreign agents to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts, and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.” As an editorially independent organization, RFE/RL refused to publicly label itself as an agent of the U.S. government.To date, appeals of exorbitant fines filed by RFE/RL have been summarily rejected by Russian courts. This month, Russian court bailiffs arrived at RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau to notify the organization about the commencement of enforcement proceedings against the company for its rapidly multiplying fines. If the fines continue being imposed at the present rate, they will likely reach approximately $33 million by the end of 2021. And if they’re not paid, Russian authorities have the power to place RFE/RL into insolvency and to block access to the news organization’s media sites. The general director of RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau, Andrei Shary, could face a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy.Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabYesypenko’s arrest brought sheer terror and heartbreak to his family, which is haunted by a history of political repressions. Yesypenko’s sister, Larisa Krupina—a journalist herself—told The Daily Beast that her great-grandfather was sent into exile to the Urals, along with his wife and children. After years of forced hard labor, Yesypenko’s great-grandparents died in exile. Their grandfather was accused of being “an enemy of the people” and shot for allegedly making anti-Soviet statements. Larisa recalled her brother’s 45th birthday, when Vladyslav told her, “All of our lives are still ahead of us, but our grandfather was shot when he was only 42! Those were such terrible times.”But terrible times are back with vengeance, as Putin’s Russia is returning to the ways of the past. “We could not even imagine that those terrible Stalin times would return, that totalitarianism, the dark legacy of the Soviet Union, is still alive,” Larisa told The Daily Beast. “Taking our great-grandfather and grandfather was not enough. Now they want to take Vlad. And the methods are painfully similar. Ridiculous accusations, lack of access to independent defense lawyers, inhumane torture. Back to 1937, as though the last 84 years never happened.”The Russian government’s unprecedented actions will have a profound chilling effect on what little is left of the independent media in the Russian Federation. “This is the culmination of years of efforts by the Kremlin to limit our access to the Russian audience. They now apparently view us and other independent media outlets as so threatening that we should not even be allowed to maintain a physical presence in Moscow,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly told The Daily Beast.To incapacitate RFE/RL and deter Russian citizens from working for the media outlet, the organization’s local freelancers have been designated as individual “foreign agents,” forcing them to identify themselves as such in all electronic communications, and to file extensive financial declarations with the authorities. In the Wednesday’s broadcast of his nightly show, state TV host Vladimir Soloviev demanded that all RFE/RL freelancers be publicly named and labeled as individuals receiving funds from foreign governments. To make matters worse, Russian authorities are instigating bogus criminal prosecutions against RFE/RL reporters—aiming to destroy not only their livelihoods and reputations, but their lives and liberty.Putin Invites Belarus Plane Hijacker for TeaIn public statements, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, described RFE/RL as “mouthpieces for U.S. government propaganda.” On state TV news talk show 60 Minutes last Wednesday, Nikolai Starikov, chairman of the ultra-conservative Great Fatherland Party, baselessly claimed that RFE/RL is directly affiliated with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The host of 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, chimed in and slammed RFE/RL as “the garbage dumpster of the State Department”—an expression he frequently uses on air and in his social media posts.Still, the media outlet remains undeterred in its commitment to reporting in Russia.“RFE/RL’s journalism and content production in Russia are the products of an expansive network of brave contributors,” Fly said. “We have worked with freelance journalists in Russia for decades, and we will do all that we can to ensure the safety and security of those who work with us—no matter what the Kremlin does to undermine the rights of these Russians to provide a public service to their fellow citizens.”Domestic and international support is what gives strength and hope to Yesypenko and his family. His wife, Ekaterina, told The Daily Beast that moments of dark desperation are overcome by messages of support that are pouring in day and night, for which the family is eternally grateful. The journalist’s mistreatment has received worldwide condemnation, including from the U.S. State Department, the European and International Federations Of Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders, among others.Despite what he has gone through, the journalist is still trying to cheer his family up in a series of letters—even promising his young daughter he would eventually write her a story about prison to explain everything that had happened. “I can only imagine the characters in it,” Vladyslav’s wife said, as she marveled at her husband’s strength and sense of humor.“Our 6-year-old daughter aged a lot over the last two months,” Ekaterina shared. When the child saw the video of her father’s arrest, she refused to be led away from the television set. “I want to see the rest of it,” she demanded, “I want to see daddy get up and fight back.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show, and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said: “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new instalment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that, when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said: “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying: “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else’. And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why Black Tulsans say politics has failed them

    Racial and social politics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been fraught for decades. Now the GOP-led city is attempting to reconcile the past with how far it still needs to go. Part 2 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Australia's Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable. Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules. "We are very, very early in this ... community transmission is still expected to occur," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Russell Westbrook says 's--- is getting out of hand' after 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him

    Russell Westbrook had to be held back by Wizards staff after a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him as he walked back to the locker room.

  • Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

    Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods marked their protest movement's sixth month Wednesday by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister. Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The government says the laws approved by Parliament last year will inject private investment in the agriculture sector and raise the earnings of farmers by setting up warehouses in rural areas where they can store their crops and sell them when prices favor them.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

    Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election. Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed. Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

  • NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte is set to draw NC’s largest crowd since pandemic hit

    Charlotte Motor Speedway is planning to host around 50,000 people on Sunday for its annual Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup race.

  • Column: A government sarcasm detector is just what we need, right?

    If it works on social media, imagine how many janky cancellations DARPA's AI program could save us.

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman