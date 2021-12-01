Police see increase in traffic citations, DUIs this Thanksgiving

Dec. 1—Local police saw an uptick in traffic citations and instances of driving under the influence this Thanksgiving compared to the previous year, data shows.

Between Thursday and Sunday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 1,200 calls — an increase of about 25 percent from 2020, the sheriff's office shared on its Facebook page. This year's call log included more than 150 traffic stops with five DUIs and more than 10 calls related to theft, shoplifting or stolen property. The FCSO also fielded four reports of missing people, in which each person was located safely. There were five DUIs between Wednesday and Sunday, spokesman Todd Wivell said.

At the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, correctional officers took in 10 inmates and processed five releases over the long weekend.

The Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, issued 70 traffic citations over Thanksgiving eve and day compared to 63 citations in 2020, according to the MSP Office of Media Communications. Troopers arrested one person for DUI this year and one person last year in the same two-day period.

The Frederick Police Department recorded two DUIs on Thanksgiving eve this year and three on Thanksgiving Day, according to spokesman Allen Etzler, compared to none in the same period the year prior.

