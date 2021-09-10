Police see more speeders in school zones, Dayton sergeant says

Sep. 10—Now that school is back in session, Dayton police are particularly urging motorists to obey traffic laws in school zones to make sure children arrive safety to and from school.

"We have noticed an increase in speeders through the zones," said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, the Dayton Police Department's Traffic Services Unit supervisor, during a Thursday afternoon media briefing. "We are actively using our photo enforcement technologies to capture those violations as well as putting officers in the school zones and making traffic stops."

One positive is that there were no deadly crashes reported in Dayton or all of Montgomery County over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, Cairns said the DPD participated in traffic enforcement operations with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and an OVI checkpoint with the Trotwood Police Department.

Combined they made about 460 traffic stops, with seven OVIs and multiple citations and warnings for traffic violations, he said.

Speed is the most common violation, he said.

"We are just constantly asking people to slow down, take your time, give yourself plenty of distance between you and the vehicles around you," he said.