Police: See a white Dodge Challenger Tuesday night? You could help solve a homicide

Fayetteville detectives are seeking the public's help in solving a fatal shooting earlier this week on South Raeford Road.

Shaquille Deonte Bratcher, 29, was fatally shot around11 p.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road when someone fired into the white Dodge Challenger he was riding in, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police are looking for anyone who may have seen the Challenger around Raeford and Gillis Hill roads near the time of the shooting, police said.

The Challenger was struck multiple times by gunfire and hit another vehicle before veering off the road into an embankment, police said. The driver of the Challenger was also shot but survived. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and was not involved in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police look for witnesses who saw car before fatal shooting