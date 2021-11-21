Police seek 15 year-old in McKeesport stabbing death

Nov. 21—Police have issued an arrest warrant for 15-year-old Damian Baverso in connection with the stabbing death Friday of a 19-year-old McKeesport man.

Authorities found the victim, Kai Brown suffering from stab wounds when they responded to a call at around 3:20 p.m. Friday at 516 Sinclair St., McKeesport.

Brown was taken to UPMC McKeesport where he died shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday charging Baverso with criminal homicide. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'8" in height and thin build.

Authorities said Baverso is known to frequent the McKeesport, Oakmont and West Mifflin areas. Anyone sighting Baverso should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@triblive.com or via Twitter .