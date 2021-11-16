Police seek a 19-year-old York man charged in the death of a Minersville resident

Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
·2 min read

Lebanon City Police are searching for a 19-year-old York man charged in the homicide of a 39-year-old Minersville resident who was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Elliott Thomas was killed in an incident at 1:14 a.m. at the area of Seventh and Willow streets involving a gunshot fired.

Preliminary results from an autopsy Monday showed that Thomas died of a single gunshot wound, Police Chief Todd Breiner said in a statement.

Police have charged Jason Mahecha, 19, of York, with homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

"As of this release Mahecha has not been apprehended," Breiner said. "A warrant for his arrest has been issued."

Homicide Investigation: Argument at Lebanon business led to the death of Minersville resident Saturday, police say

Homeless Vets Awareness: "No one should be homeless": Encampments raise awareness, funds for homeless veterans

Homicide Investigation: Police seek second Lebanon teenager charged in fatal shooting that led to crash

Police said an argument, which started outside a business in the area that weekend, had became physical. At some point, Mahecha allegedly displayed a handgun and discharged the weapon, striking the victim, police said.

Police say Mahecha then fled from the scene in a vehicle, which had been parked in a nearby parking lot.

Thomas was pronounce dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner's office.

On its Facebook page over the weekend, LaughLounge, a comedy lounge at 40 N. Seventh St., said the fatal shooting occurred a few doors down from the establishment.

"It is a sad day for our community," the statement reads. "We do not condone any violence whatsoever and we pray that justice is served and that the gentleman that lost his life can rest peacefully. We send our condolences to the family and friends and we are here for any support needed."

It's the second homicide in the city in less than a month.

Police are still looking for Jaden Pagan, 15, whose charges include homicide in connection with a 16-year-old boy fatally shot on Oct. 27 at Sixth and Lehman streets.

Jaedyn Gaines, 17, is currently incarcerated at Lebanon County Correctional Facility with no bail for the same crime, facing charges that include homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Anyone with information on Mahecha's whereabouts are asked to call Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police seek man charged in the death of Minersville resident

