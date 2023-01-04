Police seek 2 males after botched burglary of Manoa home

Jan. 4—Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who allegedly assaulted two residents in a botched burglary in Manoa early Monday.

Police said two unknown males entered a residence on the 2900 block of Oahu Avenue at about 4 a.m. and attempted to remove items when they were confronted by the homeowners, a 49-year-old woman and 58-year-old man.

The suspects assaulted the residents and fled, police said.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released for minor injuries. The 58-year-old man was treated at the scene but was not hospitalized.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The victims described one suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black hoodie while the second suspect was bald with a medium-to-heavy build.