Hamilton police are seeking two men in connection with Friday's quadruple shooting which left one person dead.

Police are looking for Juan Flores and Oscar Flores as "persons of interest," police said in a press release.

Four men were shot Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge just after 10 p.m.

Officials said the lodge's event center had been rented out for a private event that evening.

One man was killed and three were hospitalized with injuries, the release states.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police seek 2 men in connection with Hamilton FOP event center shooting