Police seek 2 men who took woman's purse at car wash

Oct. 27—Police are looking for two men they say snatched a woman's purse Oct. 18 while she was vacuuming her car at a Calloway Drive car wash.

A news release Friday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the victim had just gotten her car washed at the Mister Car Wash in the 1100 block of Calloway, and was using a vacuum machine when one of the men opened her car door and stole her bag.

It said the men took off in a gray 2020 Honda four-door with rear tinted windows, five-spoke rims and no front license plate. Shortly afterward the victim's credit card was used fraudulently, the release noted.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years old with a medium complexion, heavy build, orange-lens sunglasses, a blue-and-black Dodgers cap, black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The release said the other man, also Hispanic, was between 25 and 30 years old with a medium complexion, slim build, mustache and goatee, wearing a black cap with a California flag, black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective G. Vasquez at 661-326-3846, or BPD at 661-327-7111.