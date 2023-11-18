Police seek 2 persons of interest as Grandview Heights man dies from 'severe head injuries'

A still image released by Grandview Heights police of one of two persons of interest on bicycles whom police are looking for in connection with the assault of 57-year-old Stephen Albright on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, along Fifth Avenue. This suspect is seen on a bicycle wearing a red and white hoodie while carrying a red tote bag and garbage bags. Albright died of his injuries on Friday morning, Nov. 17, 2023, at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

A Grandview Heights man has died from severe head injuries sustained in a suspected assault, and police there are looking for two bicyclists who they say are persons of interest in the incident.

Stephen Alan Albright, 57, died from his injuries at 10:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by his brother, James Albright. He leaves behind his wife and two teenage daughters.

Grandview Heights police and medics responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to Fifth Avenue, east of Dublin Road, on reports of an unconscious person.

First responders found Stephen Albright unconscious and suffering from "severe injuries to his head," according to a statement released on the City of Grandview Heights Facebook page.

Albright was transported in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, said Aubrey Hale, public information officers for the Grandview Heights Division of Police.

Here is an image released by Grandview Heights Division of Police of the second of two persons of interest police want to talk to in connection with an assault Monday evening, Nov. 13, 2023, on 57-year-old Stephen Albright that left him with severe head injureis. Albright died Friday morning, Nov. 17, 2023, at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

Grandview Heights police were searching for two people of interest in connection with the assault, both of whom were on bicycles and were scene on camera around the scene of the incident between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

One person of interest, whom police say appears to be a woman, is seen in an image released by police on a bicycle wearing a red and white hoodie while carrying a red tote bag and garbage bags. The other person of interest is also on a bicycle, wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call the Grandview Heights Division of Police at 614-488-7901.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police seek 2 persons of interest after Grandview Heights man dies