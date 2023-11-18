Police seek 2 persons of interest as Grandview Heights man dies from 'severe head injuries'
A Grandview Heights man has died from severe head injuries sustained in a suspected assault, and police there are looking for two bicyclists who they say are persons of interest in the incident.
Stephen Alan Albright, 57, died from his injuries at 10:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by his brother, James Albright. He leaves behind his wife and two teenage daughters.
Grandview Heights police and medics responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to Fifth Avenue, east of Dublin Road, on reports of an unconscious person.
First responders found Stephen Albright unconscious and suffering from "severe injuries to his head," according to a statement released on the City of Grandview Heights Facebook page.
Albright was transported in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, said Aubrey Hale, public information officers for the Grandview Heights Division of Police.
Grandview Heights police were searching for two people of interest in connection with the assault, both of whom were on bicycles and were scene on camera around the scene of the incident between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
One person of interest, whom police say appears to be a woman, is seen in an image released by police on a bicycle wearing a red and white hoodie while carrying a red tote bag and garbage bags. The other person of interest is also on a bicycle, wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the front.
Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call the Grandview Heights Division of Police at 614-488-7901.
@ShahidMeighan
smeighan@dispatch.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police seek 2 persons of interest after Grandview Heights man dies