Police seek 2 suspects after violent armed home invasion robbery and shooting in Gillett

Pennsylvania State Police are still on the lookout for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion robbery and shooting in northeastern Bradford County.

The incident took place Aug. 22 but state police only released details of the robbery Tuesday.

Troopers were dispatched to an address on Monkey Run Road in Ridgebury Township, just east of Gillett, shortly after 1 a.m. on that date for a reported home invasion, according to state police at Towanda.

Arriving troopers determined two people entered the residence and held two occupants, a 47-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, at gunpoint while demanding where the firearms were kept.

During the incident, a struggle ensued, and a shot was fired, striking one of the occupants in the foot, state police said. The victim sustained a minor injury.

The stolen firearms were listed as a Stevens pump action shotgun, a Remington bolt action rifle, a Mossberg .22-caliber rifle with pistol grip, and a Ruger semiautomatic .22-caliber rifle. The suspects also stole a can of ammunition, state police said.

The suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle. The investigation is continuing, and no description of the suspects was provided.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Armed home invasion robbery in Bradford County, police seek suspects