Police seek 3 in theft case

Jun. 21—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating three women they say worked together to steal numerous items from a local business.

According to a KPD media release, officers were called to Ulta Beauty Supply, 2134 E. Boulevard St., shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.

Employees there told investigators three females entered the store and began shopping as they placed their items into shopping baskets, per the release.

Witnesses stated the females then walked to the back of the store, sat their baskets down and began allegedly claiming they lost a cell phone, the release indicated.

While employees were distracted in helping the women search for the phone, one of the other females allegedly then left the store with stolen merchandise, according to the release.

The remaining females then reportedly left the store with more merchandise while the employees were still distracted, the release noted.

The women were seen leaving the area in a red Jeep Cherokee, and their images were also captured on store surveillance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of these three females is asked to contact Officer Devon Craig at 765-456-7600 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.