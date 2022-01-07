Police seek additional potential victims after arrest in sex assault of Fort Collins teen

Editor's note: This story has been made free for everyone to view due to public safety concerns. Resources for sexual assault survivors in Larimer County are included at the end of this story. To support the work of the Coloradoan and to ensure we can keep providing this service in the future, subscribe today.

Larimer County investigators are searching for potential victims after recently arresting a man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Fort Collins teen more than two years ago.

In November 2019, a 16-year-old female student told a Fort Collins Police Services school resource officer she was sexually assaulted by a man she met via Snapchat who agreed to sell her marijuana two months earlier in September 2019, according to a Larimer County Sheriff's Office news release.

According to the release, the teen told police she met the man in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 287 and got into his vehicle, and that the man grabbed her arm to stop her from getting out, and then drove a short distance and assaulted her.

After an investigation that spanned nearly two years, Andrew Koprowski, 36, was arrested Oct. 1 in connection with the assault. He faces five felonies — including charges of sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping and contributing to delinquency of a minor — as well as a drug felony, according to the online court records.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who had contact with Koprowski via social media to buy marijuana or other items.

Investigators spent the last year trying to gather evidence to identify additional victims, but had difficulty due to the nature of the evidence and were unsuccessful, sheriff's office spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer told the Coloradoan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.

Koprowski is out of custody on a $50,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Larimer County

Here are community organizations in Larimer County that support survivors of sexual assault:

Alternatives to Violence: 970-669-5150 or alternativestoviolence.org

Sexual Assault Victim Assistance (SAVA): 970-472-4204 OR savacenter.org. SAVA's 24/7 Rape Crisis Hotline can be reached at 970-472-4200

ChildSafe (for individuals and families who have experienced incest or child sexual abuse): 970-493-3833 and childsafecolorado.org

If you have been the victim of a crime, contact your local law enforcement agency:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office: 970-416-1985

Fort Collins Police Services: 970-221-6540

Loveland Police Department: 970-667-2151

Estes Park Police Department: 970-586-4000

