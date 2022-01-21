Police seek Anchorage woman charged with DUI manslaughter after her van fatally struck motorcyclist

Jan. 21—An Anchorage woman was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine last summer when her van struck a motorcycle and killed the driver, officials said.

Mi Jung Sherrod, 55, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, the state Department of Law said in a statement Thursday.

Sherrod was driving a 1997 Ford van southbound on Arctic Boulevard just before 2 a.m. June 24 and appeared to have run the red light at International Airport Road, police said at the time. She struck a motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Tom Lee, who was killed.

Police said at the time that a charging decision would be based on toxicology results.

Sherrod had not been arrested by Thursday and police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call nonemergency dispatch at 311.