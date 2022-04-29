Police seek answers after man found fatally shot after crash

Investigators are asking for tips from the public about a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Accomack County.

Troopers responded just after 7:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 13 at the intersection with Front Street and Mary N Smith Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to this crash on Route 13 in Accomack County on Thursday, April 29, 2022, and found the driver had been fatally shot.

Troopers arrived to find a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median. Police said the driver, 25-year-old, Dajon Trikece Wise of Parksley, had suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area of Route 13 near Front Street and Mary N Smith Road around the time of the incident and has information about the shooting or witnessed suspicious behavior is asked to contact state police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fatal Accomack County shooting under investigation