Police seek answers after woman is shot dead in Broward, cops say

A woman was killed in a shooting in Lauderhill early Saturday.

Lauderhill police responded to a 5:50 a.m. call at 2017 NW 46th Ave., where they found the unnamed woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived and could not save her life.

It is not clear what the motives were for the shooting and there are no known suspects in the active investigation. Details are still forthcoming.

Individuals with information are expected to call The Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).