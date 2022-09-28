Police seek 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Sep. 28—VALDOSTA — Police want the public's help in finding what they are calling an "armed and dangerous" suspect in a Monday shooting in Valdosta.

Arrest warrants have been taken out for Jashun Wilkins, 17, for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Weaver Street at 7:26 a.m. Monday after E911 received calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

While on the scene, officers found the shooting victim had gotten on a school bus and the bus driver was taking him to the hospital. Police stopped the bus on Lankford Drive and found a 17-year-old on board with a gunshot wound in the torso, the statement said.

Officers gave first aid until EMTs arrived and took the teen to the hospital.

Investigators found the teen had been standing at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Laura Street; as he was walking toward the bus, he was shot, police said.

Wilkins has not been arrested and should be considered armed and dangerous, the police department said. Anyone spotting him should call 911.

The police ask those with information on this case to call the Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

All people accused of crime are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.