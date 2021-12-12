Police seek armed robber of store

Dec. 12—KERNERSVILLE — Police are searching for an armed robber of a convenience store in Kernersville.

On Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m., Kernersville Police Department officers responded to the Quality Mart in the 100 block of Clayton Forest Road after reports of

an armed robbery.

A man wearing tan pants, a light-colored shirt with a black vest, black mask and a tan toboggan robbed the store. Police didn't indicate the type of firearm used or threatened to be used in the attack.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business. The suspect left the

area in a white passenger car.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177 or email crimeprevention@toknc.com.