Police seek armed robber who took deodorant, cigarettes, cash

Plainview police on Friday continued searching for a man responsible for the armed robbery of dollar store, taking deodorant, cigarettes and cash.

City of Plainview police officers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General Store, located at 1713 W. 5th in Plainview, around 9 a.m. on Monday, June 27, according to a statement from Plainview PD.

According to police, the robber walked in and picked up deodorant before going to the register where he showed the cashier a handgun and demanded money and three packs of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans, a brightly colored cap and a bandana as a mask, according to police. The suspect also had a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Those with information about the suspect connected with the robbery are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (806) 293-8477. A reward of up to $500 may be given to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this offense.

Mateo Rosiles is a journalist covering Breaking News and Trends in Lubbock and around the area. Send him news tips at mrosiles@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Plainview police seek robber who took deodorant, cigarettes, cash