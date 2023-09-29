Police seek armed robbery suspect

Sep. 29—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery Friday morning.

Authorities were called to Village Pantry, 301 W. Markland Ave., shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in reference to the incident, according to a KPD media release.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a store clerk, who reportedly stated that a Black male with a face covering entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, per the release.

The male then reportedly obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled northwest on foot, police note.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of these two individuals is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also submit tips through the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.