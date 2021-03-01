Police Seek to Arrest MIT Grad in Yale Student Murder, May Be Hiding in Atlanta Area
The New Haven Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the killer of 26-year-old Yale University grad student and U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Jiang in early February.Arrest warrant: The arrest warrant names Qinxuan Pan, a 29-year-old MIT graduate, as a person of interest in the murder of Jiang on Feb. 6, according to NBC Connecticut.
Authorities accused Pan of stealing a car in Massachusetts before driving to Connecticut on the day of the murder. He allegedly stole a blue GMC Terrain from a dealership in the guise of a test drive and never returned it.
Police believe he is staying in the Atlanta area and is considered armed and dangerous, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said in a statement, according to the Hartford Courant.
He was last seen on Feb. 11 driving family members in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, Georgia. His family members said he carried a black backpack and was acting strange.
Authorities have yet to determine Pan and Jiang’s relationship. MIT confirmed he has been attending the university as a graduate student since 2014.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information on Pan that may lead to his arrest.
Other details: The Yale School of the Environment graduate student was found dead near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets in New Haven, Connecticut, at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Police speculated the incident was not a random act and that Jiang, who spent time in the Army, may have been targeted.
Jiang, who was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer in the army, was also a member of the Army National Guard, CBS Chicago reported.
The victim was supposed to marry his fiancée Zion Perry, who graduated from MIT last year.
