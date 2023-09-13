Police seek assailant in latest homicide

Sep. 13—HIGH POINT — Police and volunteers went door-to-door Wednesday in a northeast High Point neighborhood seeking information about the city's latest homicide while also reassuring residents who live near the shooting scene.

One man was killed and three people were wounded in the shooting at a residence in the 2900 block of Creekview Court just before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Isaiah Rakuwn Keel, 25, of Greensboro died at the scene of the shooting, which is in a neighborhood off Deep River Road.

A 31-year-old man who had been in critical condition has since been upgraded to serious condition and is recovering, Lt. Matt Blackman of the High Point Police Department told The High Point Enterprise.

A 24-year-old man and 25-year-old man were treated for injuries and released shortly after the shooting.

Police haven't released the names of the wounded men because of the ongoing investigation.

As of Wednesday a suspect hadn't been identified.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, but police previously said the shooting appeared to have been a targeted attack and not a threat to the public at large.

The shooting was the 10th homicide this year in High Point, compared to 11 during the same period last year, police say.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

