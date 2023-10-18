Police seek assault suspect

Oct. 17—Bakersfield police are looking for a man accused of assault early Oct. 6 at a nightclub in northwest Bakersfield.

A news release Tuesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the perpetrator punched an unidentified person at about 12:53 a.m. at the Brix Lounge, 3001 Calloway Drive. It said the victim suffered a laceration to his upper right eye and swelling on the back of his head.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a dark collared shirt, blue jeans and tan cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3299, or BPD at 661-327-7111.