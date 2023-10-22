Police seek assistance finding car involved in shooting in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for help finding a car that was involved in a shooting last Friday, according to a release.

Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 20 at around 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. The car involved is a blue Toyota Yaris with Nevada plates NVD626. It also has a blue and white sticker in the corner of the back window. According to the release, the Yaris was reported as a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.

