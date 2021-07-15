Police seek assistance in Southwest Decatur shooting

Jul. 15—A shooting in Southwest Decatur left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night, and Decatur police continue to look for the gunman, according to a police spokesperson.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez, department spokesperson, said about 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Summer Courtyard Apartments. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Cardenas-Martinez said police believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or via email at tvest@decatur-al.gov.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.