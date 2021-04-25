Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

This Friday, April 23, 2021 image from surveillance video made available by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified individual police who are seeking after a 61-year-old Asian man was attacked in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. (NYPD via AP)
KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said.

The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The police department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault “outrageous” on Twitter. “Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” de Blasio said Saturday.

The attack recalled last month's assault near Times Square in which a woman who immigrated from the Philippines was knocked to the ground and stomped on by an attacker who shouted anti-Asian slurs. A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested in that attack.

The U.S. Senate passed legslation last week aimed at fighting the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he would direct the state hate crimes task force to offer assistance in investigating Friday's attack in East Harlem.

“I’m sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man,” the governor said in a statement. “This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us."

Police did not release the victim's name, but multiple news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a former restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.

The victim’s wife, Baozhen Chen, 57, pleaded for police to find her husband’s attacker in an interview with the New York Post.

"Please capture him as soon as possible and make him pay,” Chen said in Mandarin through a translator.

    People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy. The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident". This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job. The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources. A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them." Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim. The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident". The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop. Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women. Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate". Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.