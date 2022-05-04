Police seek bank robbery suspect

May 4—HIGH POINT — A man robbed a Truist bank branch in north High Point of an undisclosed amount of money Tuesday.

At noon, High Point Police Department officers received a report of a robbery at the Truist branch in the 1300 block of Eastchester Drive. The man presented the teller with a note.

No one was injured. Police didn't say late Tuesday afternoon if the man had a gun or claimed to have a weapon.

The robber, who had a face covering, is believed to be a white male in his 50s. He left the bank in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a 2010 Lexus ES 350, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in the app store on their smartphones and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.