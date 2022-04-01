Police seek Branchburg suspect who allegedly crashed stolen Jeep in Newark

BRANCHBURG - Authorities a seeking an East Orange man, charged with credit card offenses in the township, who was released on his own recognizance after he allegedly crashed a stolen car from Branchburg in Newark.

Elijah Hardin, 31, has been charged with two counts of fraudulent possession of a credit card and unauthorized use of a credit card, but he has not been apprehended on those charges, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.

At about 6:33 a.m. Sunday, a Kenbury Road resident reported that someone had stolen her Jeep which had been parked in her driveway, according to the prosecutor's office.

An investigation by Branchburg detectives determined that the stolen vehicle had been frequenting a Newark neighborhood. Branchburg detectives then contacted the Newark Police Department and requested assistance in locating the stolen vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.

At about 10:35 a.m. Monday, a Newark Police officer located the stolen vehicle on Avon Avenue. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Harden, lost control of the Jeep and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on Avon Avenue.

Harden was apprehended after a brief foot chase and was charged by Newark Police with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

He was released on his own recognizance pending a Superior Court appearance, according to the prosecutor's office.

Branchburg detectives searched the Jeep and found six credit cards belonging to a North Branch resident and one credit card belonging to a Bridgewater resident.

Detectives also discovered that one of the credit cards had been used to make an unauthorized purchase, the prosecutor's office said.

Harden has been placed as wanted in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Earlier this month the Branchburg Police Department urged residents to lock their vehicles, remove all key/key fobs, and if they observe anyone suspicious to call 911 immediately.

The department reported that three vehicles had been stolen in the township in the past month and in all these cases, the vehicles were unlocked with the keys and fobs left in the vehicles.

The police department urged residents to:

•Remove all valuables from the interior of vehicles when leaving the vehicle for any extended period of time, including overnight.

•Lock all vehicles when they are not in use.

•Lock home doors.

•Residents who see any suspicious vehicles or persons are urged to call 911 immediately.

